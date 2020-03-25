Gold Coast mayor's wife hurt at polling booth

Ruth and Tom Tate at the recent Gold Coast Sports Awards at Southport Sharks, Parkwood. Picture: Regina King.

Ruth and Tom Tate at the recent Gold Coast Sports Awards at Southport Sharks, Parkwood. Picture: Regina King.

RUTH Tate, the wife of Mayor Tom Tate, was taken to hospital after a fall at a polling booth, according to candidates.

The Bulletin understands the accident occurred about 6pm as Mrs Tate was cleaning up signage from her husband's campaign around the Lawson Street polling booth in Southport.

A booth worker said: "Ruth just fainted at a booth, hit her head, they took her to hospital.

"She had been knocking in signs, taking some of the A-frame corflutes. She has been doing a hell of lot of work.

"She's fallen and hit her head on the concrete path. There was a cone on the path to cover the blood. It was right in front of the polling booth. I really hope she is okay. I feel really bad for her."

Cr Tate in a statement today said: "Ruth is recovering in hospital this morning after suffering a fall in Southport last night caused by her ongoing heart condition.

"We thank everyone for their kind wishes and especially the paramedics and medical staff for their wonderful care."

Another poll volunteer said: "There was quite a lot of blood. She cracked her head open. We hope she is okay. It is going to be overnight for observation."

In 2017, Cr Tate saved his wife's life when she collapsed without warning just minutes before boarding a flight to Europe.

Mrs Tate, then 59, had a serious cardiac arrest while walking through Singapore's Changi Airport hand-in-hand with her husband.

Southport polling booth. Picture: Andrew Potts

The heart attack was so serious, medical staff performed an emergency evacuation to Changi General Hospital where Mrs Tate was placed in an induced coma.

Councillor Tate had only just learned the skills of CPR, having done a first aid course in his office. Mrs Tate later made a full recovery.

It is understood the Mayor will not be at council today as he cares for his wife.

