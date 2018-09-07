Mayor's simple steps to score for your club

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett says community groups shouldn't be discouraged if their funding grant applications are knocked back.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett says community groups shouldn't be discouraged if their funding grant applications are knocked back. Mike Richards GLA190717WORK

SPORT and recreational clubs hoping to score grants have been encourage to take a "scattergun approach" by Mayor Matt Burnett in order to increase their chances of securing funding.

Cr Burnett's advice came after Gladstone Regional Council approved 10 out of 14 sport and recreational clubs' applications for Round 1 of the Sport and Recreation Regional Events Grant program.

The Mayor encouraged unsuccessful applicants to look at alternative funding pools.

"There's other funding opportunities with MEAP, QGC Communities Fund and Rio Tinto Community Fund available and other options that aren't in Gladstone such as Gambling Community Benefit Fund," Cr Burnett said.

"It takes a lot of effort to write an application and I know because I've done them before."

Cr Burnett encouraged clubs to apply for as many grants as possible.

"We're so lucky with the amount of community fund applications you can put in for and you've just got to tweak it a little bit and you can put them in anywhere," he said.

"What's the worst thing that could happen? You could get two lots of grants.

"It's the scattergun approach - just approach as many opportunities as you can because you've taken the effort to do the application.

"Even if you don't meet the guidelines put it in - someone might think that it's such a good thing they'd make an exception."