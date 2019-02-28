Mayor's plea for increased federal grants

Mayor Mark Jamieson has called for increased federal assistance for local governments.

Mayor Mark Jamieson has called for increased federal assistance for local governments. Stuart Cumming

MAYOR Mark Jamieson has started February's council meeting by calling for more money, congratulating staff and adding two late confidential items to the agenda.

Cr Jamieson used his mayoral minute to urge the federal government to increase federal assistance grants it gives to all local governments.

He local government's share of federal taxation revenue had dwindled from about 2 per cent in the mid 1990s to 0.55 per cent.

"It's is not sustainable or viable going forward given the extensive infrastructure and service responsibilities that reside with councils," Cr Jamieson said.

He called for the share of federal revenue to be increased by 0.45 per cent to 1 per cent.

That would add about just less than $9.5 million to Sunshine Coast Council's budget.

"The essential plank of this argument is councils can spend this money better than our commonwealth," Cr Jamieson said.

Council disaster resilience officer Lynda Fraser and fellow staff member Craig Kelly were also congratulated for their efforts helping flood affected areas of northwest Queensland.

They went at short notice after flooding set in to help Richmond Shire Council, which is between Townsville and Mt Isa, for eight days with disaster recovery planning, property visits and more.

Cr Jamieson said the council had partnered with Richmond Shire Council and would continue to assist as the flood recovery progressed

He then moved that confidential items relating to a "proposed sports development" and a "contractual matter" be added to the agenda.

He called for a vote when Cr Greg Rogerson said he hadn't had a look at it yet.

Cr Jamieson said he had advised Cr Rogerson last Thursday the items were going to be coming.

Councillors then voted unanimously to add the items to the agenda.