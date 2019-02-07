Mayor's notice of motion scrapes over the line

A RARE notice of motion tabled by Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett has scraped over the line at council this week.

At a January 22 meeting, councillors - minus Cr Burnett, who was absent from that portion of the meeting - voted to delegate the naming of minor infrastructure assets to the CEO.

Passionate about the topic, Cr Burnett told his colleagues he would table a notice of motion at the February 5 meeting in order to delegate the naming of minor assets to the mayor.

"I believe that the naming of assets in the local government area should be named by the council and if council doesn't want to take that responsibility it should be the mayor and not the CEO," Cr Burnett said during Tuesday's meeting.

Cr Burnett moved an amendment to the motion to change the naming rights to the council instead of the mayor.

Despite objections, mainly from Cr Rick Hansen and deputy mayor Chris Trevor, council voted in favour of the notice of motion, which was carried on the casting vote of Cr Burnett due to the absence of Cr Kahn Goodluck.

Cr Hansen said he was disappointed the notice of motion had been brought back to council.

"I find the actions unprecedented and I don't think it's ever happened before on my time in council," he said at the meeting.

"I'm very uncomfortable with this - the notice of motion - and therefore won't be supporting it."

Rick Hansen

Cr Burnett acknowledged himself and Cr Hansen had a "very strong and different opinion on this" but defended his decision to table a notice of motion based on "the council knew damn well that I felt strongly about this and still voted to go a different way".

Cr Hansen objection was based on his belief that "it's not about the outcome for me, it's about the process".

"The outcome can be what it is - it doesn't particularly worry me. It's the process of bringing a notice of motion back on top of a council decision that was made last meeting," he said.

Cr Trevor was also concerned about the process and supported Cr Hansen's views on the matter, listing previous notice of motions he believed were of greater significance.

"The problem we've got with this current notice of motion in my opinion that it opens the floodgates in relation to any councillor who is unable to attend a meeting for any reason, to do the numbers, under pressure from a proponent, developer or otherwise and bring a notice of motion to obtain a different result or outcome," Cr Trevor said.

"The potential is that if we support this notice of motion it might play out in the community as an opportunity whenever a councillor is unable to attend this meeting to be lobbied to bring a notice of motion before this council to change the decision.

"That's where I'm conflicted in relation to this notice of motion... there is a precedent set today if we support your notice of motion."