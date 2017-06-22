Mayor's diary: Promoting Gladstone in the US

NAVY VISIT: Mayor Matt Burnett, third from left, with the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, fifth from right, during a visit with the US Navy.

GLADSTONE Region mayor Matt Burnett is on a US bio-fuels fact-finding and promotion trip with the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Exclusively to The Observer, he has provided a diary of his busy schedule.

Sunday:

11.30am: The first offical meeting since arriving in San Diego was with QUT Biotech leaders followed by a QUT Biotechology presentation.

QUT certainly are leaders in Bio and need to be congratulated for the amazing research taking place in Queensland.

3pm: Tim Rose, CEO of Southern Oil, and I, along with Premier Palaszczuk and key Government representatives including Trade and Investment Queensland, participated in the Queensland Biofutures Roundtable hosted by Professor Ian O'Hara.

This was a great opportunity to hear from other players in the Biofuels arena, including a couple of potential partners for projects in Gladstone.

A couple of companies that I can see as potential investors locally are Calysta and Mercurious Biofuels and I intend to follow up with both companies and invite them to the Gladstone Region when I return home.

6pm: Premier Palaszczuk hosted the Queensland Welcome Function for BIO2017 delegates, where she spoke about Advance Queensland and the Queensland Government's investment and commitment to Biofutures and specifically the Southern Oil project in Gladstone.

Monday:

7am: LSQ Business Breakfast. Even though I was extremely jet lagged I was glad not to miss this function.

Mario Pennisi and the team at Life Sciences Queensland are doing some amazing work.

The room was packed with leaders across various areas in Biotechnologies.

I was given the opportunity to speak and promote the Gladstone Region as a great place to invest and a soon to be Biofutures innovation hub of Queensland.

Shout out to the team at GAPDL for the welcome to Gladstone Bags, they have come in very handy this morning.

11am: A visit with the US Navy.

This was the most important meeting so far and I am pleased to say that Gladstone is well and truly in the market to be supplying the US Navy with biofuel within the next three years.

Officials and officers were all impressed with the progress of the Southern Oil facility.

The next step from here is for Southern Oil to supply the Navy Logistics lab with samples of our locally refined biodiesel for compatibility testing.

The good news is the US Navy calls for expressions of interest in March each year for fuel suppliers, which includes partners in the Pacific.

Once Southern Oil proves the compatibility of our Biofuel (and they will) the next step is to be price comparable - and it was stressed that meant not necessarily cheaper, but comparable.

Queensland Premier, the Hon. Annastacia Palaszczuk MP and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett at the official opening of the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant in Gladstone. Paul Braven GLA010617NORTHOIL

The US Department of Defence is the single largest consumer of fuel in the world and Gladstone is ideally located to be a major US Defence Pacific partner for fuel supply.

Today was a good day for Gladstone.

3.30pm: Visit the Australia Pavilion at the BIO 2017.

6pm: Attended the Brandon Capital Partners Function with the Minister for Innovation, Science, the Digital Economy and Small Business Leeanne Enoch at San Diego Zoo.

It was awesome to hear from the scientists on the work they have done and are doing at the San Diego Institute for Conservation Research, in particular around the White Rhino, Panda and Condor.

I caught up with two of scientists afterwards about connecting with the team Safe Haven Breeding, Research and Education facility in Mt Larcom.