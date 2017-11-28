Mayor's Carols to be bigger and better than before

'TIS THE SEASON: 4CC's Rune Petersen and Mel Foster, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett, 4CC breakfast host Michael J Bailey and Santos GLNG general manager of downstream operations Brenton Hawtin discuss the 2018 Santos GLNG Mayor's Carols at the GPC Marina Parklands on Friday from 5.30pm.

IT'S that time of the year when Gladstone celebrates the beginning of the festive season with the Santos GLNG Mayor's Carols, presented by 4CC.

This year's event promises to be bigger and better than before with fireworks, food court, prizes, surfing Santa and Aussie singing legend Johnny Young.

Young has enjoyed a successful career spanning more than 50 years and will bring his reputation as one of Australia's strongest live acts to Gladstone.

Johnny Young with Tina Arena

Local schools will perform carols, Christmas songs, solo pieces and performances with Young.

The event will be held at the GPC Marina Parklands.

Bring your picnic rug and arrive early as pre-entertainment starts from 5.30pm.

2017 Santos GLNG Mayor's Carols Presented by 4CC. Contributed

Santos GLNG will be major sponsors of the event again this year.

"As a long-standing member of the Gladstone community, Santos GLNG is proud to be supporting this event for the seventh year running,” general manager of downstream operations Brenton Hawtin said.

"This time of year is all about spending time with family and friends, and the Mayor's Carols always provides a wonderful opportunity to do just that.”