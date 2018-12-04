Menu
SANTOS SANTA: Santos GLNG senior community relations adviser Kylie Williams and Santos GLNG plant manager Grant James with Mel Foster and Michael J Bailey from 4CC. The 2018 Santos GLNG Mayor's Carols presented by 4CC is on Friday night.
Mayor's Carols marks start of festive season

MATT HARRIS
4th Dec 2018 1:00 PM

IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Gladstone region but it will start to feel like the festive season come Friday.

The 2018 Santos GLNG Mayor's Carols presented by 4CC will take place at 5.30pm Friday at the GPC Marina Parklands in what's promising to be an even bigger event than last year.

The addition of amusement rides coupled with a guest appearance from 1970s heartthrob Mark Holden, plus the usual fanfare, places this year's event as one not to be missed.

Santos GLNG is back as major sponsor for what will be its eighth Mayor's Carols and plant manager Grant James was looking forward to experiencing the sights and sounds of the annual tradition.

"The Mayor's Carols has always been a family favourite on the festive calendar and Santos GLNG is proud to be a part of an event that brings the community together," Mr James said.

"This is actually my first year in Gladstone for the Mayor's Christmas Carols so I'm really looking forward to it."

Apart from the main stage, the Santos GLNG Marquee is expected to be a popular attraction with plenty on offer for children big and small.

"We will once again have Fantasy Faces spreading festive cheer with free face painting in the Santos GLNG Marquee," Mr James said.

"GLNG personnel along with Salvation Army volunteers will be selling glow sticks, flashing reindeer antlers, picnic blankets and raffle tickets for your chance to win a Weber Q barbecue."

This year will be the fifth year Santos GLNG has partnered with The Salvation Army. More than $11,000 has been raised for charity since.

4cc gladstone events gpc marina parklands mayor's carols by candlelight santos glng
Gladstone Observer

