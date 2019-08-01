Mayors are confident of fix for long-standing road issues

A road sign just outside of Builyan in the Boyne Valley warns trucks of the road's dangers.

A road sign just outside of Builyan in the Boyne Valley warns trucks of the road's dangers. Matt Taylor GLA220118SIGN

GLADSTONE Mayor Matt Burnett says he's "happy he's been listened to" in trying to reach a sound solution to problems plaguing Gladstone-Monto Rd.

Cr Burnett penned a joint letter with North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers to Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey, requesting bitumen sealing of gravel sections and the expansion of single-lane bridges between Builyan and Calliope.

The letter raised concerns with sections that "constantly degrade to an unsafe state of disrepair" caused by logging trucks and other transport vehicles.

It went on to note "multiple reports of incidents" occurring on the stretch.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett took to FaceBook to post a copy of the letter he sent to transport minister Mark Bailey about the state of Gladstone Monto Road. Facebook

Residents have been lobbying for action since May when a school bus contractor threatened to stop travelling a stretch they deemed too dangerous.

The bus was forced to go ahead after the department of transport and main roads carried out inspections and maintenance, deeming it safe for travel.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the minister had committed to carry out further checks of the road.

"Certainly he's not going to promise bitumen tomorrow but when they get out there and have a better look I'm sure more funding will be coming," Cr Burnett said.

"What I'll be happy with is that he's heard me and understands it's not safe and will take appropriate action to address those concerns."