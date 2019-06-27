Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Mayoral candidate charged with corruption by CCC

by Sarah Vogler
27th Jun 2019 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A southeast Queensland councillor and mayoral candidate at next year's council elections has been charged with official corruption by the Crime and Corruption Commission. He declared he would defend himself in a video posted online.

Moreton Bay Regional Councillor Adrian Raedel - who was running for Mayor at next year's council elections - was this morning charged with one count of official corruption.

 

Moreton Bay Regional Councillor Adrian Raedel used a friend’s website to reveal he has been charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission. Picture: Emma Williams
Moreton Bay Regional Councillor Adrian Raedel used a friend’s website to reveal he has been charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission. Picture: Emma Williams

The councillor revealed the charge in a video, posted on his friend's website.

He thanked his community for their support.

"For the time being, defending myself is going to take everything," he said.

ccc crime and corruption commission editors picks

Top Stories

    NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    premium_icon NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    News It has been a busy news week in the Gladstone region - here's what you need to know to catch up on the news

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Skies expected to clear for a good start to school holidays

    premium_icon Skies expected to clear for a good start to school holidays

    News The coastal areas will see some possible showers today and tomorrow

    • 27th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    Endeavour to berth into Gladstone harbour next week

    premium_icon Endeavour to berth into Gladstone harbour next week

    News The crew will host a free open public day on July 7 from 10am-1pm

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    • 1 JeanetteM3
    'The best thing': Childs in union with her regional fans

    premium_icon 'The best thing': Childs in union with her regional fans

    Music 'Getting to travel across Australia is an adventure for me'

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM