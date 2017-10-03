Mayor would fork out $36k again for Today Show

GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett said he would hand over tens of thousands of dollars to the Today Show crew again next year if given the chance.

Defending Gladstone Regional Council's $36,000 contribution to luring the Today Show broadcast at Seventeen Seventy last week, Cr Burnett said it was "money well spent".

The Seventeen Seventy visit was part-funded by the council, Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce, Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited, Gladstone Ports Corporation and Gladstone Airport.

"I've said to Karl, Lisa, Sylvia and Dickie that I want them to come back to the region next year," Cr Burnett said.

"We want them to come to Tannum Sands."

ABC's Media Watch revealed on Monday night the cost councils and businesses were paying for the Today Show's live broadcasts during the We Love Australia week-long campaign.

"It's great they're taking the show around the country, but is it just covered love?" host Paul Barry said.

Cr Burnett said the region experienced an almost immediate response to the coverage, which was viewed by two million people every 15 minutes.

"DCTC have indicated about $300,000 worth of advertising value was achieved through hits to their website the same

day as the broadcast,"

he said.

"They were absolutely chockers last weekend, it's the school holidays and the triathlon was on.

"I spoke with tourism operators and they were all excited, they said things are getting picked up."

Cr Burnett did not know what the total cost to bring the Today Show to Seventeen Seventy was but wanted the council's contribution publicly known.

The Today Show crew also visited Griffith, Tweed and Yarra Valley.

Griffith newspaper The Area News said the morning show stars were fetching about $100,000 for the visit, $15,000 of which was funded by the council.