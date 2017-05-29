Mayor welcomes new ideas

ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: How the "slouch hat” museum and the overall precinct would look along with an aerial map of the area earmarked.

ALTHOUGH Graham McVean's ambitious plans have not been formally submitted to the council, the mayor welcomes any ideas for Gladstone.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett has seen the conceptual impressions of Mr McVean's ideas, which would transform Gladstone completely.

"He showed me some plans he had in place about how he thinks the city can grow and develop,” he said.

"They're only basic conceptions at the moment though.”

Cr Burnett said the ideas had not gone through any official council planning processes.

"He's put some ideas on paper and they're certainly interesting ideas,” he said.

"We like to listen to all ideas and Graham's obviously got significant real estate in the region and so he wants to see the city and the region grow.

"He probably has other reasons to see the Gladstone region grow as well.”

The mayor said he did not believe any other councillors had seen Mr McVean's plans yet.

"They're just ideas on paper at the moment but I'm always interested in anything that will bring people back into the city and into the region,” Cr Burnett said.

Mr McVean has plans for a military museum, marina bridge, brewery and shopping centre in Gladstone's CBD.

Formed earlier this year, Mr McVean is part of the Gladstone Sustainable Industry Taskforce.

The group includes former NRG Gladstone Power Station general manager and now Chancellor of CQUniversity John Abbott, businessman and former councillor Len Smith and Gladstone Industry Leadership Group chief executive officer Patrick Hastings.

The CBD has been a bone of contention for many people in the community, with some saying it has no life to it, particularly the main drag, Goondoon St.

However, the council has plans of its own for the CBD.

In December last year, the council adopted the Jumpstart Our City Heart Strategy.

The strategy has been formed into five precincts - within its scope area bounded by Flinders Parade, Bramston Street and Central and Oaka lanes - that would "deliver specific products to the community”.