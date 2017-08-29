Mayor welcomes ban on 100% FIFO in regions

FIFO BAN: Companies with large projects near regional towns will no longer be able to operate fully fly-in fly-out workforces.

GLADSTONE Region mayor Matt Burnett has welcomed the State Government's move to ban 100 per cent fly-in fly-out workforces for large regional resources projects.

The changes passed through parliament last Thursday with support from both sides of politics.

"I think it's fantastic," Cr Burnett said of the new law.

"From our point of view, we didn't feel the pain of FIFO as much as Moranbah, but I'm so happy for people like (Isaac Region mayor) Anne Baker who has been fighting for this change for about eight years.

"The original idea was for (FIFO) to help fill the gap, but now - and I know it's happened in Gladstone - you have these situations where you have workers flying out of their hometown so they can fly back in and work.

"FIFO destroys communities. To companies here using FIFO, I say we've got the best (engineers) in the world right here in Gladstone."

SUPPORT: Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett. Mike Richards GLA040717BUDG

State Development and Natural Resources Minister, Anthony Lynham said the government had struck a "balanced and considered approach" to the issue with the Strong and Sustainable Resources Communities Bill, the first to address FIFO workforces.

"The changes affect large resource projects with 100 or more workers with an environmental authority within a 125km radius of a regional community with at least 200 residents - numbers reached after widespread community consultation," he said.

"A major change is the new provision in the Anti-Discrimination Act that will prevent companies discriminating against locals in the future recruitment of workers and allow FIFO workers to move into the local community if they want to."

Amendments from the LNP to extend the ban to the construction phase of projects were voted down.

"We've been listening to regional communities who just want a fair go, and have given them a voice - a voice that has been silenced under Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor," Shadow State Development Minister Deb Frecklington said.

"Labor remains the only government to approve 100 per cent FIFO mines in Queensland."