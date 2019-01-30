Mayor wants authority to name infrastructure assets

HISTORY: Dalrymple Dr in Toolooa is named after former Serviceman John Curtis Dalrymple, who was killed in World War II.

MAYOR Matt Burnett has made a rare move by putting forward a notice of motion ahead of next Tuesday's council meeting.

Cr Burnett wants to have a say in Gladstone Regional Council's Naming of Infrastructure Assets policy after missing out on having his say at last week's meeting.

He was unable to attend half of the meeting as it fell on the same day Annastacia Palaszczuk and Bill Shorten were in town.

The policy in question relates to the naming of council assets such as roads, bridges, parks, lookouts, reservoirs and other infrastructure.

"This was originally brought to council in December last year and deferred to this year," Cr Burnett said.

"Councillors made a decision (last week) to accept the officer's recommendation which was to delegate authority to the CEO.

"I don't accept that and want to be in the room for that decision. I believe it's a decision of the local government to name local assets.

"We're the ones elected by the community to make all sorts of decisions. This is obviously not a high priority, but to me it's important."

Cr Burnett said the council's names register was designed for this purpose.

"I've always liked to use names off the names register - that's why you have streets like Col Brown Ave, Graham Fenton Dr and Alf O'Rourke Dr - people who have done good things for our community," he said.

"Back in the day they only used single names - Mellefont St and Dennis St - people may not realise that they are connected to local families and I think that's very important.

"My recommendation for my notice of motion is to delegate authority to the mayor... I understand we have higher priorities, but these things don't come up very often.

"When they do, they should be well considered and for people who have been in the community for a long time."

Anne and Graham Fenton with a replica of street sign from the road now named after Graham. Mike Richards GLA270418SIGN

Cr Burnett said it was fine to have certain subdivisions with themes, such as planets for Telina, trees for New Auckland and fish for Toolooa.

"But when an opportunity comes up to name a park, bridge or road after a local who has done significant work in our community then I think that's a decision for the mayor to make," he said.

The mayor used Calliope's Liz Cunningham Park as a "classic example of councillors knowing what someone has done".

Public polling is another way to name streets or landmarks, but can attract controversy.

"We've done that before with Bevan Larsen Park (formerly Horseshoe Bend) at Baffle Creek and that was one we put to community consultation," Cr Burnett said.

Although this does open the door for "stupid" names via online polls such as Boaty McBoatface, a name chosen for a polar research vessel (later renamed to RRS Sir David Attenborough), Sydney ferry Ferry McFerryface and race horse Horsey McHorseface.

"You can always have community feedback if it's a stupid name - you're not going to do that," Cr Burnett said.

Ferry McFerryface on Sydney Harbour. William West/Getty Images

Check out Paulette Flint's book What's in a name? : the stories behind the street names of Gladstone, Queensland to learn more about how Gladstone's street names came about.