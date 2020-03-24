Menu
The beach at South Bank will be closed along with all other council-run aqua parks in Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
News

Mayor slams public as South Bank Beach closed

by Ellen-Marie Elliot, Nathan Edwards
24th Mar 2020 12:03 PM
Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has confirmed the South Bank Lagoon will be closed from 12pm today, as the spread of coronavirus continues.

More than 20 of Brisbane's council-run public pools have also bee closed, as Cr Schrinner reiterated how members of the public need to heed warnings about social distancing.

"Some people are still using these pools, they are just not getting it," he said.

"There will be barricades set up with signage and it will be monitored."

 

 

 

Originally published as Mayor slams public as South Bank Beach closed

