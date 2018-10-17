Menu
TIME TO STAND: Cr Matt Burnett with Cr Cindi Bush and Dr Adam Bush.
News

Mayor says candidates should nominate now for by-election

Gregory Bray
by
17th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
THE council by-election for Cindi Bush's seat hasn't officially been called, but Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett said prospective candidates should be nominating now.

"If they're serious they should be getting their names out there now," he said.

To date three candidates, Colin Burke, Natalia Muszkat and Mark McLachlan have formally announced they will contest the by-election.

Cr Burnett said to expect nominations to open within the fortnight and will close shortly afterwards.

"I've sent each candidate the ECQ guidelines and council's corporate plan and vision," he said.

"It explains the role because the job is not what most people think it is.

"I want someone who believes in the corporate plan and wants to be part of the team.

"You have to have the best interests of the community at heart and Cindi absolutely had that."

Cr Burnett anticipated the election would be held in mid-November.

"I would also encourage anyone who is, or who has recently turned, 18 to enrol to vote," he said.

