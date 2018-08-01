Mayor roasted over ties to Labor Lamb

SUPPORT: Matt Burnett was photographed handing out how-to-vote cards for Labor candidate Susan Lamb at Saturday's Longman by-election with Glenn Butcher.

GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett has copped flak over his decision to help "personal friend" Susan Lamb in her successful bid at the Longman by-election.

A photo of Cr Burnett with Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Theresa Butcher and an unknown man was posted on Facebook page Gladstone Open Discussion! on Monday.

The post, which appears to have since been deleted, asked 'Did Gladstone ratepayers pay for Matt Burnett Gladstone mayor to partake in a Labor party event in another region?'.

Comments from the Facebook post also raised questions as to whether Cr Burnett paid to travel to the Caboolture-based electorate out of his own pocket or used council funds.

Those claims were quickly snuffed out by Cr Burnett.

"There was no cost to council for my attendance in the Longman by-election," he said.

"Susan Lamb is a personal friend of mine and I was more than happy to support her and celebrate with her on my weekend."

Cr Burnett has made no secret of his Labor ties in the past.

He's been a Labor Party member since he was 18, is a personal friend of Mr Butcher and the two largest financial contributions to his 2016 mayoral election campaign came from unions.

Cr Burnett told The Observer in May 2016 the CFMEU and Maritime Union of Australia, donated more than $13,500 to pay for advertising.

The Maritime Union of Australia offered him $9000, of which he accepted $6000.

The CFMEU donated $7638.50.

In October 2017 Cr Burnett told The Observer "My party politics don't come into it when I'm representing the council" when asked about Gladstone's wish list ahead of the November 25 state election.

During the July 3 council meeting Cr Burnett declared a perceived conflict of interest regarding the proposed Olsen Ave car wash, next to the Kin Kora Caravan and Residential Home Park because Glenn Butcher's parents are residents.