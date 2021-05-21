Mayor reacts to ‘hidden gem’ tourism award

GAPDL CEO Gus Stedman and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett accepting the Top Small Town Tourism Award for 2021 thanks to Agnes Water.

GAPDL CEO Gus Stedman and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett accepting the Top Small Town Tourism Award for 2021 thanks to Agnes Water.

Mayor Matt Burnett has reacted joyfully to the Gladstone region’s crown jewel being named a top Queensland tourism location.

Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy won the Small Tourism Town Award at the 2021 QTIC’s Top Tourism Town Awards on Thursday night.

Cr Burnett said receiving the award was a great honour, but also a testament for the work undertaken by local tourism bodies.

“Special thanks must go to Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited (GAPDL) and Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce (DCTC) for their continued advocacy of the Gladstone Region,” Cr Burnett said.

“They certainly help put our region on the map highlighting what we have to offer, and in this

instance, what the Discovery Coast has to offer.

“The Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy area has always been a hidden gem among travellers and has a diverse range of activities and experiences on offer for people of all ages.

“You can definitely see why Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy was voted the winner of the Small Tourism Town Award.”

More Gladstone Regional Council stories:

– Named: Philip St Precinct Committee revealed

– New Tannum bus bay to protect students

– 527 desperate families: $133M needed for CQ housing crisis