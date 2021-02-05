Mayor reacts to COVID camp news

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said common sense had prevailed after learning that Prime Minister Scott Morrison had ruled out a COVID-19 quarantine camp at Calliope.

Speaking to The Observer at BITS Soccer Club on Thursday night, Cr Burnett responded to the news.

“I have only just heard the news due to the fact I have been in a CQROC meeting all day,” he said.

“If that is the case, I am sure there will be a lot of people throughout the community that are happy with that decision.”

Cr Burnett referenced the letter he issued to Mr Morrison in person during the Prime Minister’s latest visit to Gladstone a fortnight ago.

“He’s obviously heard the concerns of our last letter which was the risk of community transmission, the shutdown of our major industries and the lack of medical facilities in our region.”

Cr Burnett also reacted to news there were COVID-19 traces found in sewerage at Yeppoon on Thursday afternoon.

“That could be shedding of someone who has been overseas, been quarantined for 14 days, been given a negative test result and it is still shedding,” he said.

“I’m no expert, no scientist, but if it is in the sewerage it is not necessarily a community transmission case.”

