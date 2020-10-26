Mayor races the clock to meet cycling challenge

Mayor Matt Burnett said he was confident of reaching his 100km cycling target for October, despite only having days to go.

MAYOR Matt Burnett says he will meet his 100km cycling goal by the month’s end, despite having only days to go.

Cr Burnett has been raising money as part of the Great Cycling Challenge, which aims to fund kids cancer research.

Speaking to The Observer this morning, Cr Burnett had just returned from an “around Gladstone” trail ride where he clocked up 15 kilometres.

“I know some people can do 100 kilometres in one day, but I just don’t have a lot of time,” he said.

“With the 15 kilometres I did this morning that would get me somewhere around 70 kilometres now.

“I am doing the Boyne Valley Rail Trail tomorrow with Councillor O’Grady and then a 15 kilometre race against Hammo from 4CC.”

Cr Burnett said he was confident that he would reach his goal by month’s end and had alternative ways of reaching the sacred 100km.

“If I don’t reach my target I will just step out of the office on election day and finish the kilometres off in the gym,” he said.

Cr Burnett said he had seen a lot of the region during his time on the bike this month and came to a startling realisation.

“I am nowhere near as fit as I used to be,” he said.

“I noticed in the round-Gladstone trail that it is really great too.”

Cr Burnett said he was unsure whether he would do the 100km challenge again and might select a different challenge next year.

“I will do something like this next year, whether that be a ride, run or row,” he said.

