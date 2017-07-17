Mayor predicts flight prices to drop with Alliance's arrival

An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane.

MAYOR Matt Burnett attended the celebration to welcome the first Alliance jet to Gladstone yesterday morning.

He was optimistic about the impact that Alliance's arrival would have on fare prices.

"People would be worried that airline prices will go up, I think it will be the opposite," he said.

"We have a full jet service by Alliance, that's a good thing."

He noted that passengers would face minimal disruption as a result of the change in aircraft provider, from Virgin to Alliance.

"Everything else is still the same (but) we've gone to a jet service," he said.

The recently appointed chair of Gladstone Airport Corporation, Adrienne Ward, said the addition of Alliance was great news for Gladstone.

"It's awesome to have a regional airline working (here)," she said.

"It's good for the community."

Mrs Ward said her goal was to see the community become more involved with Gladstone Airport.

At this stage she said she could not elaborate on what GAC would be doing to further this goal.

State MP Glenn Butcher also attended the event.