Mayor on US mission to Boston

GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett will beat his investment drum when he travels to the US next week for the annual BIO International Convention.

Hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organisation, this year's conference will be held at Boston and is the same event Cr Burnett attended in San Diego last year.

The convention itself attracts about 16,000 attendees from more than 5000 companies around the world.

The organisations represented at the convention include the world's leading biotech companies, top 25 pharma companies and more than 300 academic institutions.

Cr Burnett won't feel as lonely on this year's trip, costed at $9180, as he'll be joined by other mayors and delegates alongside Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"I was the sole mayor to attend last year ... the idea is for us to continue in our biofuels, our biodiesel and our biotechnology, which is what we're already doing here," he said.

"It's just not that, there's other ways of energy - whether it's renewable or other alternative sources of energy we can be producing from Gladstone, there's certainly some benefits for us."

Queensland Premier, the Hon. Annastacia Palaszczuk MP and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett at the official opening of the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant in Gladstone. Paul Braven GLA010617NORTHOIL

The mayor's 2017 trip to San Diego helped seal a $1 million investment boost courtesy of the State Government, which went towards Southern Oil's biohydrogen project.

"Hydrogen is very exciting and biohydrogen even more so," Cr Burnett said.

"It was well worth it last time but it's not about the Premier making an announcement, it's about meeting up with potential investors.

"Since I was there last year we've invited two companies from the United States over to Gladstone and both have turned up to meet here.

"What I'm most excited about is Mercurius Biorefining. They've been here three times since I was in San Diego last year and they're very excited about potentially partnering up with Northern Oil.

"I'm also taking stuff with me from Gladstone Engineering Alliance and some other information on what the Gladstone region has to offer."