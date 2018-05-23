Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Premier, the Hon. Annastacia Palaszczuk MP, officially opens the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant in Gladstone.
Queensland Premier, the Hon. Annastacia Palaszczuk MP, officially opens the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant in Gladstone. Paul Braven GLA010617NORTHOIL
News

Mayor on US mission to Boston

MATT HARRIS
by
23rd May 2018 4:30 AM

GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett will beat his investment drum when he travels to the US next week for the annual BIO International Convention.

Hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organisation, this year's conference will be held at Boston and is the same event Cr Burnett attended in San Diego last year.

 

The convention itself attracts about 16,000 attendees from more than 5000 companies around the world.

The organisations represented at the convention include the world's leading biotech companies, top 25 pharma companies and more than 300 academic institutions.

Cr Burnett won't feel as lonely on this year's trip, costed at $9180, as he'll be joined by other mayors and delegates alongside Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"I was the sole mayor to attend last year ... the idea is for us to continue in our biofuels, our biodiesel and our biotechnology, which is what we're already doing here," he said.

"It's just not that, there's other ways of energy - whether it's renewable or other alternative sources of energy we can be producing from Gladstone, there's certainly some benefits for us."

 

Queensland Premier, the Hon. Annastacia Palaszczuk MP and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett at the official opening of the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant in Gladstone.
Queensland Premier, the Hon. Annastacia Palaszczuk MP and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett at the official opening of the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant in Gladstone. Paul Braven GLA010617NORTHOIL

The mayor's 2017 trip to San Diego helped seal a $1 million investment boost courtesy of the State Government, which went towards Southern Oil's biohydrogen project.

"Hydrogen is very exciting and biohydrogen even more so," Cr Burnett said.

"It was well worth it last time but it's not about the Premier making an announcement, it's about meeting up with potential investors.

"Since I was there last year we've invited two companies from the United States over to Gladstone and both have turned up to meet here.

"What I'm most excited about is Mercurius Biorefining. They've been here three times since I was in San Diego last year and they're very excited about potentially partnering up with Northern Oil.

"I'm also taking stuff with me from Gladstone Engineering Alliance and some other information on what the Gladstone region has to offer."

Related Items

Show More
boston gladstone regional council mayor matt burnett northern oil advanced biofuels pilot plant northern oil refinery
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    ROAD RAGE: Council's bid to save ratepayer's money

    ROAD RAGE: Council's bid to save ratepayer's money

    Council News GLADSTONE Regional Council is done with spending money to upgrade roads it believes should be controlled by the Queensland Government.

    REVEALED: How much speeding costs Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: How much speeding costs Gladstone

    Crime The fines are enough to pay the wages of 10 teachers.

    Santos' $55 million plea dismissed for email discrepancy

    Santos' $55 million plea dismissed for email discrepancy

    Business Signing off an email was costly for Santos.

    Tannum tennis coach takes on nation's most glamorous teens

    Tannum tennis coach takes on nation's most glamorous teens

    News Anelia Du Plessis is preparing for Miss Teen Australia.

    Local Partners