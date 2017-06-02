Mayor off to the US to sell biofuels project

Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk MP and Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett at the official opening of the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant in Gladstone.

GLADSTONE'S new biofuels industry will be spruiked to the world.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will travel to San Diego for the BIO International Convention from June 19-22.

"We're going over with a trade delegation of about 100 people, so with the nation's first biodiesel pilot plant here, it makes sense that the mayor is over there with the Premier alongside the delegation saying 'come to Gladstone',” he said.

"If you're looking for biodiesel, if you're brining the navy into Queensland, you park it in Gladstone and we will fuel your ships up, it will be fine.”

Ms Palaszczuk said the pilot project in Gladstone was the start of a new industry for Queensland.

"This advanced biofuels industry plant here means jobs for the future,” she said.

Tim Rose, the managing director of Southern Oil, the company behind the Gladstone project will also travel to San Diego with the Premier and Cr Burnett.

Ms Palaszczuk said the technology developed at the Gladstone plant would be shown to the world at the conference, which is being held later this month.

Mr Rose said what they were doing was a step beyond the old adage that "one person's trash was another person's treasure”.

"This is more practical,” he said.

"Here, we will convert one person's trash into a another person's transport future.”