TRIVIA TIME: Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett is making a name for himself 60km south of Miriam Vale with his name stuck onto a roadside trivia sign asking who the Burnett River was named after. INSET: The river was named after surveyor James Burnett.
Mayor Matt marking a mark on the Bruce in the Burnett

MATT HARRIS
15th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
CLIVE Palmer isn't the only politician to have made his presence felt along the Bruce Hwy, with Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett becoming an accidental roadside focal point.

While the United Australia Party leader can boast at least a dozen roadside billboards heading northbound between Gympie and the Gladstone turn off, an innocent roadside trivia sign located about 60km south of Miriam Vale has heads turning.

One of many trivia signs located in a fatigue zone north of Gin Gin, this particular sign asks who the Burnett River was named after.

The answer for those who don't know is James Charles Burnett, who discovered the river in 1847.

However, a cheeky individual with an obvious sense of patriotism for Gladstone has placed a sticker over both the question and answer sign reading 'Gladstone's Mayor Matt' to insinuate that he was the person the river was named after.

The sticker has been on the sign for a number of months, with Cr Burnett becoming aware of it last year.

"I saw it on social media somewhere and someone tagged me in it and I commented that it wasn't me, but whoever did it went to a fair bit of effort because it looks like they are professionally printed," he said.

"Obviously the river wasn't named after me... he could potentially be a relative but I don't know.

"While I don't condone defacing public property, they've gone to a fair bit of effort to print them. If they'd done it with spray paint or Nikko pen it would've been washed off by now but I guess Main Roads have got higher priorities than tearing a sticker off a sign."

 

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett is making a name for himself 60km south of Miriam Vale with his name plastered onto a roadside trivia sign asking who the Burnett River was named after.
A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said there are 27 sets of trivia question signs in Queensland at the following locations:

Bruce Highway:

  • Between Gympie and Tiaro (six)
  • Between Gin Gin and Miriam Vale (six)
  • Between Miriam Vale and Benaraby (two)
  • Between Rockhampton to St Lawrence (two)

Capricorn Highway:

  • Between Rockhampton and Duaringa (one)
  • Between Duaringa and Emerald (one)
  • Between Emerald and Barcaldine (four)

Landsborough Highway:

  • Between Augathella and Barcaldine (five).

The trivia sign roll-out was initiated in 2012 following consultation with Queensland Police to manage fatigue and improve safety.

Trivia questions and answers are updated when funding becomes available with the most recent update taking place "about two years ago".

"Trivia questions have generally related to Queensland, with a focus on the local area," the spokesperson said.

"However, we're 100 per cent sure the Burnett River was named after surveyor James Charles Burnett and not 'Gladstone Mayor Matt'.

The spokesperson said the trivia's purpose is to help drivers remain alert by keeping their mind active.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility and we all have a role to play in making our roads safer," they said.

"It is important to never drive tired or distracted, always stick to the designated speed limit and drive to the conditions."

