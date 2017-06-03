Mayor Matt Burnett pumped for award

IT WAS Mayor Matt Burnett's pet project and on Wednesday night Gladstone's Pumptrack received an award at the Parks and Leisure Australia Queensland awards of excellence.

The park, which opened in December, won the Playspace Award for a facility costing less than $500,000.

Mr Burnett had been in favour of the proposal for many years before he became mayor and was extremely pleased with the park receiving recognition.

"It was a pet project of mine from the budget and I had a few knockers and people saying it's a lot of money to spend on a pump track and we don't need it,” Mr Burnett said.

"It's now attracting national attention and why not?

"It's Australia's largest asphalt and now an award-winning pump track.

"(The track) is still busy months after it's been opened and that will continue.”

Mayor Burnett expects the Gladstone facility to be the envy of other councils around Queensland and Australia who are considering a similar project.

"I think you'll see these facilities pop up around the country and this track will be the one they model those on,” he said.

"We have Australia's largest (pump track) but I know we won't be for long because others will try and be bigger than us.

"I think you'll see these pop around the country.”

The Mayor said the pump track would service Gladstone's youth for years to come.

"Obviously being a parent with young kids you've got to keep up with the way things are,” he said.

"You've got to keep up with what the community wants and the way the trends are going.

"This isn't just trendy, this is something that will last for ages.”