Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mayor lining up Fox Sports stars to visit region

Matty Johns
Matty Johns Fox Sports
MATT HARRIS
by

WITH ticketing details for the April 8 NRL match still being ironed out, Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett is busy trying to attract more famous faces to Gladstone.

Cr Burnett hopes his efforts can highlight the region to rugby league fans across the country.

"I've written to Fox (Sports) personally and I've invited them to Gladstone earlier so we can show them around the region and potentially take them out to Heron or Lady Musgrave (Island's) and show them around town so they could get some footage while they're here.”

Cr Burnett is also eyeing off some of Fox Sports' on-air talent - and former NRL players - to film television segments up here.

Bryan Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh aka Fletch and Hindy.
Bryan Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh aka Fletch and Hindy. Gregg Porteous

"Obviously the Matty Johns Show - we've invited him to town,” he said.

"Fletch and Hindy (Bryan Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh) if we can get them to come to town that would be fantastic.

"Last time we had Beau Ryan come to Gladstone when we had the Origin team - 'Beau Knows Gladstone' - and I've invited Beau back.”

Topics:  beau ryan bryan fletcher fox sports gladstone tourism matty johns mayor matt burnett nathan hindmarsh the footy show

Gladstone Observer
Capacity increased for Gladstone NRL match

Capacity increased for Gladstone NRL match

Up to 6000 fans expected to fill Marley Brown Oval when the Gold Coast Titans host Manly Sea Eagles on April 8.

New Queensland laws could be used in double murder case

CHARGED: Police allege Russell Williams, a 51-year-old Rosedale man, murdered Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel.

No-body, no-parole laws could be utilised in Gladstone.

Green group's mine challenge is facing its own challenge

Blair Athol Mine

Lock the Gate challenges Queensland Government decision

Council's warning after vandals damage botanic gardens

Vandals have caused damage to a statue and bamboo window at the Tondoon Botanic Garden's Japanese Tea House.

Vandals damage Gladstone's Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Local Partners