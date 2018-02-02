Mayor lining up Fox Sports stars to visit region

WITH ticketing details for the April 8 NRL match still being ironed out, Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett is busy trying to attract more famous faces to Gladstone.

Cr Burnett hopes his efforts can highlight the region to rugby league fans across the country.

"I've written to Fox (Sports) personally and I've invited them to Gladstone earlier so we can show them around the region and potentially take them out to Heron or Lady Musgrave (Island's) and show them around town so they could get some footage while they're here.”

Cr Burnett is also eyeing off some of Fox Sports' on-air talent - and former NRL players - to film television segments up here.

Bryan Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh aka Fletch and Hindy. Gregg Porteous

"Obviously the Matty Johns Show - we've invited him to town,” he said.

"Fletch and Hindy (Bryan Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh) if we can get them to come to town that would be fantastic.

"Last time we had Beau Ryan come to Gladstone when we had the Origin team - 'Beau Knows Gladstone' - and I've invited Beau back.”