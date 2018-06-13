Menu
Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett with Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley and Life Sciences Queensland CEO Mario Pennisi.
News

Mayor learns from Sarnia during overseas trip

MATT HARRIS
by
13th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

MAYOR Matt Burnett hopes Gladstone can replicate the advancements shown at the Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park after visiting the facility as a side trip prior to the 2018 BIO Convention.

The mayor's first stop on the way to the Boston convention was at Sarnia, a city near Toronto in Canada.

The Sarnia trip was set up by Life Sciences Queensland with chief executive officer Mario Pennisi joining Cr Burnett as they met Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley and Murray McLaughlin, advisor with Bioindustrial Innovation Canada.

"I met with the mayor over there and he showed us what they do," Cr Burnett said.

"They've got a hub (the Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park), which is like what we want to do, we want to be a bioenergy hub.

 

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett toured the Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park in Sarnia, Canada.
"We're going to have biohydrogen, biodiesel, solar farm and potentially another (solar farm) being considered for Rodds Bay.

"What Sarnia does is make bioethanol from wood chips. It is similar but different to what we do - by making biodiesel out of wood chip, sugar cane and other things - what we've got here is the Northern Oil refinery making biodiesel and biofuels out five different technologies.

"They've got a different technology so it's good to see what others are doing in that area.

"There's certainly knowledge and information we can learn from Sarnia."

