BREAKING: Discussions begin to bring NRL game to Gladstone

GLADSTONE to host a National Rugby League game?

It sounds fanciful, but it's not a dream according to Mayor Matt Burnett.

Cr Burnett yesterday revealed he was in discussions with an NRL club about bringing a game to Marley Brown Oval.

"People say 'we can't even get a pre-season game,' well there is potential for us to have an NRL game next year and we need better facilities," Cr Burnett said.

He would not reveal which club he was talking to, however it could be speculated the Gold Coast Titans would be a possibility, given their new partnership with the CQ Capras.

At yesterday's council meeting, it was decided to submit an upgrade to Marley Brown Oval to the State Government for funding, through the Works For Queensland program.

Cr Burnett said this was not related to the NRL game but better facilities would bring the ground up to a standard the NRL expected.

"It gives us more clout when I'm going to speak to the NRL and speaking to this particular club about bringing one of their games to Gladstone next year, but I want to make sure we've got these facilities," he said.