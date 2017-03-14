Mayor flying to India for Adani FIFO hub bid right now

MAYOR Matt Burnett will have to crank out the Gladstone charm today as he flies out to meet with Adani's big brass in India to press Gladstone's case to become a FIFO hub for the planned Carmichael mine.

For a while it appeared Gladstone was out of the running and had missed the chance to secure any benefits from Adani.

But late last month Cr Burnett was personally invited by the chairman of the $16 billion mine, Gautam Adani, to travel to India for a meeting.

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett will travel with Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to India today. contributed

Rockhampton, Mackay and Townsville have all been front runners to secure the much coveted FIFO hub, and will be joining Cr Burnett on the trip.

Cr Burnett said Gladstone had the airport, workforce, port and road and rail services to rival anything the other contenders could offer.

The mayor said he had a team, including acting CEO Mark Holmes and council directors, who had been working on a case to put to Mr Adani.

