FIGHTIN' WORDS: Mayor Matt says Butch 'must be worried'

POLLIE PUNCH: Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett is training hard in the lead up to his bout against Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

POLLIE PUNCH: Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett is training hard in the lead up to his bout against Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher. Matt Taylor GLA190918BURN

WITH the eye of the tiger and the footwork of a young Cassius Clay, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett is putting in last-minute touches for a charity bout against arch nemesis MP Glenn Butcher.

Getting training sessions at the local PCYC, Burnett said he was looking forward to the bout and to seeing if he could 'float like a butterfly and sting like a bee'.

"(Butcher) might have the height and reach advantage but I've got the determination and willpower to go the rounds," Burnett said.

"Obviously he must be worried about the fight because he's been training at parliament house with heaps of spare time, while here at council we have plenty of work to do."

PCYC branch manager Sergeant Dominic Richardson has been putting the pugilist Mayor through some sparing work.

He had some inside hot tips for any potential punters.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett getting in last minute boxing training. :

"Even though my heart and loyalty is with the GRC Mayor, my rationale is with Glenn for the win," Sgt Richardson said.

The charity bout will raise money for brain cancer survivors Bella Bates and Olivia Hancock. The event will take place at Daly's Gym, Moura Crescent, at 7pm this Saturday.

Entry is free with beer, burgers and spirits for sale.

There will also be tickets for raffles and an auction for a fully signed ladies Brisbane Broncos jersey and Queensland Women's State of Origin jersey.

Burnett said he was prepared to swallow his pride in the ring and maybe a drink or two afterwards for recovery.

"It's all for a good cause," he said.

"(It would) be great to get as many people as we can to the fight to support it."