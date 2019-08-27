MAYOR EXPLAINS: How your rates are calculated

Gladstone Regional Council is handing down its 2019-20 budget today.

GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett has explained how rates are calculated, amid an increasing outcry for rates to be decreased.

A petition calling for the council to review its 2019-20 rates notices has gained 4000 signatures.

Cr Burnett said to determine the rates bill each year, the council has to determine how much rates revenue needs to be generated.

He said this cost is spread across the community according to the distribution of properties' values.

"Despite popular belief, local government rates are not determined by a simple 'my property value' x 'general rate' = 'my bill' equation," Cr Burnett said.

"This distribution of property values across a community typically fluctuates from year to year.

"Some years a drop or rise in value can be evenly spread across all properties; other years a pocket of properties will experience a dip or rise in value that is steeper than others.

"The relatively fixed cost of providing adequate services, combined with uneven levels of property value changes, explains why a drop or rise in a property's value doesn't necessarily result in an associated drop or rise in its rates.

"Therefore, an individual property's rates bill is governed by its value compared to other properties in the region and the fixed costs of its council."