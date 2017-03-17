Mayor donates half his suitcase to orphanage during Adani trip

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett is in India on a mission to make sure the city gets its share of the jobs action when it comes to the proposed Adani mine.

He has travelled with the Queensland premier and other regional Mayors.

In what will be regular updates, he is writing exclusively for The Observer about his experiences while also giving an insight into the high level talks that will be held with Adani and other Indian government officials.

Over the jet lag today I visited an orphanage in Mumbai, and donated a suitcase of clothes, books, stationery and toys. I knew I could pack two suitcases and would only need half of one for clothes and the other half for Adani information so I asked my Councillors to help me fill my second suit case for the orphanage, which they did.

The 'gifts from Gladstone' were very much appreciated.

Hats off to Singapore Airlines for letting me take an extra couple of kgs.

The first part of the trip began this afternoon at 4pm when we met with Her Excellency Ms Harinder Sidhu the Australian High Commissioner to India, Tony Huber

Consul-General - Mumbai and Ms Sandra Diethelm Trade and Investment Queensland Commissioner.

I presented Her Excellency with a small gift from the Gladstone Region, an original painting by local artist Tracey Bartlett, which she loved and said she would hang in her office to remind her of Australia. I also presented the Consul-General with a welcome to Gladstone bag, which included a couple of iconic Gladstone and Australian gifts.

It's almost 11pm now and we head to the airport at 4am for our flight to Bhuj.

In Bhuj we will me with Samir Vora, Chief Executive Officer, Mundra Solar PV Ltd, Adani, then at 8am we depart Bhuj for Mundra Port by bus to Mundra to meet with Gautam Shantilal Adani Chairman of the Adani Group, this will be my first opportunity to present our local capabilities to the proponents.

In the afternoon we fly back to Mumbai for what will be one of our most important meetings of the trip when we meet with the Adani Board.