Mayor confirms council facilities reopening

MAYOR Matt Burnett has confirmed the reopening of several Gladstone Regional Council facilities.

Cr Burnett announced in a live video announcement council-owned playgrounds, barbecues, skate parks and outdoor fitness equipment would reopen from tomorrow.

"Visitors to these facilities are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to not gather in groups of more than 10 people," he said.

"Amenities at Auckland Hill and Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre will reopen too, along with the Tondoon Botanic Gardens' playground and amenities."

The Gladstone Regional Council administration office will reopen on Monday, and five of six council libraries will welcome visitors once again from today.

Agnes Water, Boyne Island, Calliope, Gladstone City and Miriam Vale libraries will reopen from with a limit of 10 customers at a time.

Mt Larcom library is undergoing refurbishments and will reopen from Monday, May 25.

Gladstone Regional Libraries' Click and Collect service will continue at all locations.

The council Community Engagement Centre, at 142 Goondoon St, is set to open its doors, with restrictions on the number of people who can gather at the facility.

Meeting rooms will be restricted to no more than 10 people, and no more than three people will be allowed to congregate in the waiting area at a time.

"GRC originally closed these facilities in March as a proactive measure to the COVID-19 health emergency following advice from the Queensland and Australian governments," Cr Burnett said.

The Agnes Water Rural Transaction Centre, Mt Larcom Rural Transaction Centre, Gladstone Customer Service Centre, Miriam Vale Customer Service Centre and Calliope Customer Service Centre all reopened on Monday, May 11.

Residents visiting council's reopened facilities are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to not visit a site if they have returned from overseas within 14 days, have cold or flu-like symptoms or have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

For more information on council facilities, visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au or call 4970 0700.