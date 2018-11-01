Mayor confirms flyer-free booth, pre-polling spots

The polling booth at Gladstone West State School during the 2012 council elections.

David Sparkes

ATTENTION now turns towards pre-polling and postal voting after nominations closed for the vacant Gladstone Region councillor position.

Six candidates - Colin Burke, Lynette Dahl, Mark McLachlan, Sue Beardmore, Natalia Muszkat and Pat Laws - will battle it out for the vacant position left by Cindi Bush.

Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged residents to make use of the pre-polling spots.

"It's a great way to vote at a time that suits you most," Cr Burnett said.

"The Electoral Commission of Queensland have two pre-polling locations within the Gladstone Region, the Electoral Office in Goondoon St and the Agnes Water Rural Transaction Centre.

"Voting in person will commence from [Monday] and continue until November 16.

"You can also register online to receive a postal vote or collect one from either of the pre-polling locations."

Cr Burnett confirmed the Chanel College booth will be flyer free.

"Flyer free polling allows our community to be inclusive of those who find situations such as voting potentially overwhelming," he said.

"We want to ensure the safety of each member of our voting community, and I am pleased that all six candidates got on board with this initiative.

"It also gives residents the opportunity to vote at one polling booth without having to 'run the gauntlet' of booth workers.

"Flyer free also allows us to be conscious about our impact on the environment."

Click here for the full list of Gladstone Region polling booths.