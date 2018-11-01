Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The polling booth at Gladstone West State School during the 2012 council elections.
The polling booth at Gladstone West State School during the 2012 council elections. David Sparkes
News

Mayor confirms flyer-free booth, pre-polling spots

MATT HARRIS
by
1st Nov 2018 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ATTENTION now turns towards pre-polling and postal voting after nominations closed for the vacant Gladstone Region councillor position.

Six candidates - Colin Burke, Lynette Dahl, Mark McLachlan, Sue Beardmore, Natalia Muszkat and Pat Laws - will battle it out for the vacant position left by Cindi Bush.

Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged residents to make use of the pre-polling spots.

"It's a great way to vote at a time that suits you most," Cr Burnett said.

"The Electoral Commission of Queensland have two pre-polling locations within the Gladstone Region, the Electoral Office in Goondoon St and the Agnes Water Rural Transaction Centre.

"Voting in person will commence from [Monday] and continue until November 16.

"You can also register online to receive a postal vote or collect one from either of the pre-polling locations."

Cr Burnett confirmed the Chanel College booth will be flyer free.

"Flyer free polling allows our community to be inclusive of those who find situations such as voting potentially overwhelming," he said.

"We want to ensure the safety of each member of our voting community, and I am pleased that all six candidates got on board with this initiative.

"It also gives residents the opportunity to vote at one polling booth without having to 'run the gauntlet' of booth workers.

"Flyer free also allows us to be conscious about our impact on the environment."

Click here for the full list of Gladstone Region polling booths.

Related Items

by-election chanel college colin burke ecq gladstone regional council lynette dahl mark mclachlan mayor matt burnett natalia muszkat pat laws postal vote sue beardmore
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    GPC takes next step to transform East Shores with cafe, pool

    GPC takes next step to transform East Shores with cafe, pool

    Business THE $29.5 million Gladstone foreshore redevelopment is another step closer with GPC asking businesses interested in contracts to come forward.

    New survey exposes farmers' financial suffering

    premium_icon New survey exposes farmers' financial suffering

    News AgForce figures revealed they continue to show resilience.

    Former Gladstone man confirmed as chair of reef body

    premium_icon Former Gladstone man confirmed as chair of reef body

    News New chair of of Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority revealed.

    FREE FOOD: Find out how to get a free sub this Friday

    FREE FOOD: Find out how to get a free sub this Friday

    News It's all part of World Sandwich Day celebrations, and a good cause.

    Local Partners