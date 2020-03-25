Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Twenty-four people have tested positive to coronavirus after a 50th birthday party at a Noosa restaurant last week.
Twenty-four people have tested positive to coronavirus after a 50th birthday party at a Noosa restaurant last week.
Health

Confirmed: 24 test positive for virus after birthday party

Peter Gardiner
25th Mar 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWENTY-Four people who attended a 50th birthday party at Noosa's upmarket Sails restaurant have tested positive for coronavirus with four of these based on the Sunshine Coast.

Mayor Tony Wellington in his latest briefing as chair of the Noosa Local Disaster Management Group said: "With regard to the Sails restaurant event, this was a private 50th birthday party of which 24 people have now tested positive who attended that party," Cr Wellington said.

"Only four of those live on the Sunshine Coast, the rest have dispersed elsewhere into southeast Queenland.

"Health authorities are tracing all those participants, and they say there is a low risk to the community generally to that event.

READ: GUESTS IN LOCKDOWN AS SWANKY VENUE CONFIRMS VIRUS CASES

Sails restaurant has closed temporarily but is expected to reopen next month offering a takeaway service.

A Sails spokesman said the eatery immediately implemented all Queensland Health protocols and notified staff with direct exposure to guests omce it became aware of the positive virus tests.

A butcher in Warwick and parents of two small children at Killarney to date have been identified as among the party guests who have tested positive.

MORE COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS ON THE SUNSHINE COAST HERE

A Queensland Health spokeswoman has confirmed staff are contact tracing the movements of those who attended the party, and would issue a media alert for public assistance if required.

It is believed because this was a private function, authorities have a comprehensive guest list to assist with following the possible infection trails.

Seventeen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by Queensland Health yesterday, taking the Sunshine Coast's total to 46.

Cr Wellington said health authorities has told the LDMG that not everyone is going to contract coronavirus, "but we all have a role to play in keeping our community safe".

"Most of the confirmed Queensland cases of coronavirus are a product of people who've come recently either from overseas or have been in close contact with someone who's recently from overseas," Cr Wellington said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health noosa outbreak pandemic
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50+ PHOTOS: Gladstone region’s 2020 prep classes

        premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Gladstone region’s 2020 prep classes

        News Each year The Observer marks the milestone with our photographers spending a month visiting the Gladstone region’s schools taking photos of the newest Prep students.

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite teacher

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite teacher

        News We put the call out this week to find Gladstone’s best teacher and were inundated...

        How op shop is still showing Anzac Day spirit

        premium_icon How op shop is still showing Anzac Day spirit

        News ANZAC DAY services may be cancelled but that is not stopping a Tank St op shop from...

        IN COURT: 7 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 7 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, March...