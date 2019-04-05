Mayor 'confident' Big W Gladstone is safe

BIG QUESTION: Big W Gladstone was one of 30 stores claimed to be at risk of closing in a list circulating online.

GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett is confident the city's Big W is here to stay.

On Monday the retail chain's owner Woolworths Group confirmed it would close 30 stores over the next three years following declining profits.

On Thursday Cr Burnett said in a Facebook post that he was not expecting a loss for Gladstone.

"After speaking with Woolworths media today I am confident that our Big W store is not on the list of possible closure,” Cr Burnett wrote.

"While potentially 30 stores across the country may be at risk of closing over the next three years, just being a regional centre is not the determining factor.

"Actually some regional stores are very successful (and) the best way to ensure our local store remains open is to shop locally.”

Cr Burnett told The Observer he was aware of a list being widely circulated online of 30 regional Big W stores, that includes Gladstone, deemed at risk of closure.

"Unfortunately an ill-informed list of stores that were 'closing' made its way into circulation without any factual backing,” he said.

The Observer was unable to contact the author to confirm the basis on which the list was compiled.