Mayor backs Butcher for Cabinet boost

GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett has welcomed the weekend's election results - and he's throwing his support behind Glenn Butcher for a position in Cabinet.

Mr Butcher has served as the Palaszczuk Government's Assistant Minister for Transport and Infrastructure since a reshuffle in February.

Cr Burnett said he expected the Gladstone MP to be promoted to a fully fledged ministerial position going into his second term.

"It could be Agriculture, Manufacturing, State Development, Sport and Racing... there's a number of issues I'd love to see him take on," he said.

"I really would love for Glenn to be the Minister for Local Government but obviously I'm biased."

Cr Burnett said even with Mr Butcher's massive margin, the biggest news out of the election was that, with the Palaszczuk Government's victory, the high school in Calliope was now guaranteed.

BIG SWING: An artist's rendition of Mayor Matt Burnett's probable reaction to the size of Glenn Butcher's election victory (file photo). Mike Richards GLA190717WORK

But he said he would also try to work with Mr Butcher to bring life to some of the LNP's promises in Callide, given the likely election of LNP candidate Colin Boyce.

"(Mr Boyce) committed to the intersection at Drynan Drive, that that would be funded," Cr Burnett said.

"It goes to show, it doesn't matter who wins the seat sometimes - we just have to work with Glenn to get through some of the other commitments some of the other candidates have made.

"Glenn and (Burnett MP) Stephen (Bennett) have a very good working relationship, and I have a good relationship with both of them.

"It doesn't matter which party you belong to."