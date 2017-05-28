Mayor and MP says rates unaffected by new boundary

The proposed boundary changes means Calliope will be gone from the Gladstone electorate.

ALTHOUGH Calliope will not be part of the Gladstone electorate any more, council services and rates will be unchanged.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the only difference would be the council would be dealing with three state members instead of the current two.

"Other local government areas are the same,” he said.

"When we're dealing with issues in the Calliope area, like if we're lobbying for funding we'll be dealing with a different state member.”

Currently the council deals with Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Cr Burnett said the decision made no difference to what Calliope or other areas received from the council.

Calliope will be shifted into the neighbouring seat of Callide at the next election, along with parts of Boyne Valley, Benaraby, Iveragh, Mt Alma and Boynedale.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher also took to social media to confirm the change, and said it was a decision independent from the government.

The community slammed the decision, with some labelling it "ridiculous”.

Yvette Luckock said it was "absolutely ridiculous”

"(It's) disappointing for our community, services and the people of Calliope! What is the redistribution group thinking?? Stupidity!,” she wrote on the Observer's Facebook page.

Antionette Foxhall said this was the stupidest thing she had ever read.

"Give it another five years and Gladstone and Calliope will be one at the rate houses are getting built,” she wrote. "Stupid stupid stupid!”

Like Ms Luckock, Shell Sue said it was a ridiculous move.

"And we thought Calliope would be forgotten when the shire integrated to Gladstone Regional,” she posted.

"What's going to become of the area now? Calliope has finally begun to grow, get some good services happening.”

Karen Windress put it simply.

"Calliope is apart of Gladstone - simple as that,” she posted. "Together as one community! Absolutely ridiculous for this separation to occur.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher reassured people about the situation even though he was "disappointed” with the decision.

HI ALL, just want to give a bit of clarity to some well asked questions.

Every five or so years the Electoral Commission Queensland realign state electoral boundaries so that each electorate in Queensland have approximately the same amount of voters per elected member.

This is not done by the government or any political parties. This change, which is a very disappointing result, has no effect on rates, services or any other things that make the Calliope community great.

No school, police, fire services will be any different by this change.

Anyone needing to visit the hospital or any other community services will still use Gladstone.

The Palaszczuk government is still committed to building the new high school at Calliope and is in the state's forward budget for funding.

The only change that this has for the residents effected by this change is who they vote for at the state elections and who will advocate for them on state issues.

This could be a great opportunity for a local Calliope person to stand at the next election for the seat of Callide and be the elected member based in this wonderful community.

I am working with the Labor Party to try and get a candidate to contest the next State Election. I have been privileged to work with this community for the last two-and-a-half years years as their state member and proud to deliver a $6.5 million building for the state school, save the high school land and secure $60 million for the high school in 2019.

Unfortunately all avenues of appeal have been exhausted and this decision is final. I thank the community members who put in submissions and appeals.

Glenn Butcher, Member for Gladstone