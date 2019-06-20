Menu
Maxwell’s bat can win World Cup for Australia

by JAMIE TATE
20th Jun 2019 1:40 PM

"He can win Australia the World Cup."

That's former England captain Michael Vaughan's take on Australia's Glenn Maxwell.

Vaughan recognises the "bit of genius" in Maxwell, but would like to see the 30-year-old employ a batting style that is a "little bit less risky" with more ones and twos in between the big hits.

"He's got to be smarter," Vaughan said on the BBC after Australia's win against Pakistan.

"So far, he just plays the one way. I think he's easy to plan against. That would be the frustration for Australia. That he's got all the talent in the world. He could be a great, great player.

"If he can get his mind on and not make those silly mistakes … he can win Australia the World Cup, he's that good with the bat.

"No question he could win a game on his own, as (Jos) Buttler can for England, as the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can for India.

"It's just finding his mentality."

The signs were good in Australia's last game against Sri Lanka. Maxwell's unbeaten 46 was his highest score of this World Cup, contained more control than in his previous two knocks against Pakistan and India and helped hold Australia's innings together at the death.

Hopefully it's the lead-in to something special.

Tonight's opponent, Bangladesh, is dangerous. Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan leads a strong batting line-up.

