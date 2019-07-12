Max's 'chack' to raise $30,000 for breast cancer charities

FUNDRAISING: Max Cosgrove is trying to raise $30,000 for breast cancer charities.

THE brains behind Max's Chickens is hoping to raise $30,000 to go towards breast cancer charities and he's doing it for his mum.

Max Cosgrove has put together a "chack” of goodies including all of his most popular products such as the Chumper, Cheanie, Chickini, Chanket and the new Chandbag to raffle.

Along with all his chicken goodies, he's had an overwhelming support from businesses donating to the cause including

Mt Larcom Pub, Country Comfort Pet Resort, Cactus Collars, Bec Tarlinton Remedial Massages, Susan Keech, Pony Express Calliope, Diamond K, Rusty Nail Jerky, Queen B, Virtual Reality Experience Rockhampton and Dermotique Skin and Laser Clinic.

"My mum had breast cancer a year and a half ago and I'm just donating to a cause that is close to my heart,” Max said.

The money raised will be evenly distributed between Breast Cancer Australia, the McGrath Foundation and Love your Sister.

He's hoping also raise an additional $5000 for his school, Ambrose State School.

"The school has been really helpful through the last four years when I started my chicken business,” he said.

"They're also really helpful when my mum got sick.”

Max will be launching the raffle at this weekend's Biloela family fun day and it will run until the end of August.

Tickets will be available for purchase through the Max's Chickens Facebook page or online. Tickets are $1 each.