MAXIM swimwear model search is on at Tannum

The MAXIM swim wear model search will be at Tannum Sands on Saturday.

THE MAXIM swim wear model search will be heating up Tannum Sands in weeks to come.

The MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year search is under way on Saturday, March 4, seeking what our region has to offer.

Gladstone Procon Leisure organiser Krystal Brezinger said it was a great opportunity for models who wanted to kick start their careers.

"They get the chance to go into a competition to basically further their career in the modelling industry and even compete in the national final,” Ms Brezinger said.

"That's the reason why I hold it here, to give the girls a chance.”

The MAXIM swim wear model search will be at Tannum Sands on Saturday. Facebook.

Ms Brezinger said Jemm Moore entered the competition last year at Tannum Sands and won the national title.

The competition consists of two heats followed by a grand final. Ms Brezinger said the winner would win an all expenses paid trip to the Gold Coast to compete in the national competition with a chance to win a $50,000 prize.

"There are four judges at the first two heats then the grand final has six judges ... finals are a lot harder though,” Ms Brezinger said.

"Finals area lot harder. A couple of the judges are models themselves and they've been in modelling industry.

The MAXIM swim wear model search will be at Tannum Sands on Saturday. Facebook.

Ms Brezinger, a former model, said there are three sections for each model to impress the judges with; evening wear, themed swimwear and swimwear.

"To prepare for an event like this, you would prepare eight to 12 weeks in advance preparing the body, keeping fit and leading up to competition, organising hair, make up, tan, costumes for the event and swimwear,” she said.

"They say the more you eat, the more you lose weight so (the models) work out and they go to gym ... normally before they walk out they won't eat a three course meal.

"It's more or less meals throughout the day and hours closer to competition you eat less and less.”

The MAXIM swim wear model search will be at Tannum Sands on Saturday. Facebook.

With swim wear themes ranging anything from Disney to superheros, Ms Brezinger said the models could get as creative as they liked.

The MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year is held at the Tannum Sands Hotel from 8pm, free of charge.

"Last year it was packed, there were hundreds,” Ms Brezinger said.