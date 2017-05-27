Max stays true to his soul mate's 'lovely life'

LOVE IN BLOOM: Max Ricketts has visited his late partner's memorial stone every Friday for the last seven years with fresh flowers.

ALTHOUGH they may not have been married, Max Ricketts' partner, Noreen "Dawn” Allen, was his soul mate.

Widowed two times, Max has spent every Friday morning for the last seven years at Dawn's memorial stone at Boyne Tannum Memorial Parklands.

After a heart attack seven years ago, Dawn died from a combination of health complications including kidney failure and dialysis.

"She gradually got worse, was bed ridden and I nursed her in bed for 12 weeks,” Max said.

"She had a lovely life ... ran out of breath one day.”

A humble meat tray win more than 16 years ago saw Max and Dawn meet for the first time.

Max said he had nowhere to put the meat tray so had a barbecue with friends but when it started to rain they all huddled under shelter and he was huddled next to Dawn.

"We just clicked - from then on we became soul mates,” he said.

"We had a lovely time together.”

The pair, both widows, travelled the world together, setting sail to islands and embarking on road trips across the country.

Max said he significantly remembered a road trip where they hired a car and travelled from Perth to Esperance in Western Australia.

"I never got out of low gear to Esperance,” he said.

"Every few miles I had to pull up because Dawn saw a flower she hadn't got in her book of pressed flowers.”

Everything from bowls, bee keeping, dancing, barbecues, fishing, crabbing, weekly swims at Lake Awoonga and bingo kept the couple feeling young.

Born at Monto, Max said Dawn grew up on a dairy farm, where she used to drive the school bus at Moura.

"She was very friendly, very popular, never said a bad word of anyone,” he said.

Spending about 15 minutes every Friday at Dawn's memorial stone, Max lays a fresh bunch of flowers and talks about everything that has happened.

Max even takes his new partner to visit Dawn some weeks.

"(Dawn) loves it,” Max said.

"I'm a believer in the afterlife and have very vivid memories of things that have happened that are unreal, I get a touch sometimes.

"I think it's her letting me know she's there.”

Max said he needed to keep an eye on Dawn to keep the "larrikins” in order.

"When someone you love fills your memories, they become something to treasure,” Max said.

"My fondest memory.”