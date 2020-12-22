Max Gawn’s record-busting 2021 KFC SuperCoach price
Have we Maxxed out the KFC SuperCoach credit card?
The prices are in for the 2021 season and Demons behemoth Max Gawn tops the rich list at an eye-watering $751,400 - the highest starting price for any player in at least a decade.
We've gone back through the SuperCoach archives and the closest we can find to that figure is Patrick Dangerfield's 2018 starting price of $749,800, while Gary Ablett started with a $744,200 price tag back in 2010.
Gawn's starting price is almost $30,000 more than the next most expensive player, Brisbane Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale - and there is a big gap back to No.3, bolter Jack Steele.
It's worth noting that in 2018 Dangerfield's price dropped quickly and you could get him for less than $600,000 halfway through the season, despite his scoring never dropping below 94. Are you prepared to take the same risk with Gawn?
He started last year priced at just under $700,000 but was almost $800,000 by Round 7 after charging out of the blocks with a 154 average over his first seven games. By the end of the season that had dipped to an almost mortal 139.9, the second-best ever behind the Little Master.
Last year's most expensive player, Magpie Brodie Grundy, comes in at No.7 on this year's rich list after averaging a modest (by his standards) 120.6 in 2020. Picking him and Gawn as your starting ruck combination would blow a $1.4 million hole in your salary cap.
The ruck position will be a point of hot debate heading into 2021 with several potential bargains available including Braydon Preuss ($303,000), Sam Draper ($378,100) and Tom Hickey ($261,100).
Gawn is one of three Demons in the top 10 most expensive players, joined by Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca, whose starting price is up almost $200,000 from last season.
There are two Bulldogs midfielders on the list - Jack Macrae and Marcus Bontempelli - with Lachie Hunter ($618,500) at No.11 and recruit Adam Treloar ($587,600) not far behind. How many of these players will be in your starting squad?
KFC SUPERCOACH 2021: MOST EXPENSIVE PLAYERS
1. Max Gawn (Melb) $751,400 RUCK
2. Lachie Neale (Bris) $721,800 MID
3. Jack Steele (StK) $658,000 MID
4. Clayton Oliver (Melb) $656,700 MID
5. Jake Lloyd (Syd) $656,400 DEF
6. Jack Macrae (WB) $650,100 MID
7. Brodie Grundy (Coll) $648,200 RUCK
8. Christian Petracca (Melb) $631,400 MID
9. Marcus Bontempelli (WB) $623,900 MID
10. Zach Merrett (Ess) $620,900 MID
HIGH-PRICED DRAFTEES
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB) $207,300 FWD
Riley Thilthorpe (Adel) $202,800 RUCK/FWD
Will Phillips (NM) $198,300 MID
Logan McDonald (Syd) $193,800 FWD
Braeden Campbell (Syd) $189,300 MID/FWD
Denver Grainger-Barrass (Haw) $184,400 DEF
Nik Cox (Ess) $175,800 DEF/FWD
Archie Perkins (Ess) $171,300 MID/FWD
Zach Reid (Ess) $166,800 DEF
Tom Powell (NM) $153,300 MID
PAST HEROES
Joel Selwood (Geel) $445,000 MID
Marc Murphy (Carl) $444,700 MID
Taylor Walker (Adel) $298,200 FWD
Jake Stringer (Ess) $282,600 FWD
Dom Tyson (NM) $243,900 MID
Trent Cotchin (Rich) $443,500 MID
NOT THIS YEAR
Max King (StK) $327,400 FWD
Tyler Brown (Coll) $311,000 MID
Brandon Starcevich (Bris) $307,300 DEF
Darcy Cameron (Coll) $302,900 FWD
John Noble (Coll) $393,300 DEF
Devon Smith (Ess) $458,000 MID
Stephen Hill (Frem) $338,000 DEF
Tobe Watson (Frem) $303,700 DEF
Sam Simpson (Geel) $350,600 FWD
Will Day (Haw) $384,400 DEF
Jake Aarts (Rich) $329,400 FWD
