George Christensen addresses retirement backflip rumours

MAVERICK Queensland MP George Christensen has quashed fervent rumours about his future in politics, confirming he has not changed his mind about retiring at the next election.

Mr Christensen has made the shock retirement announcement in April, revealing he would not stand at the next federal election citing commitments to family.

But Coalition MPs had for weeks questioned if Mr Christensen was on the cusp of reneging his decision to retire at the next election, after the Mackay-based politician failed to withdraw his candidacy for the seat of Dawson.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

The resurrection of Barnaby Joyce, whom Mr Christensen supports, as the Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister fuelled further speculation the MP had changed his mind.

But Mr Christensen, in a statement provided exclusively to the Courier-Mail, said "the situation had not changed".

"I know that there have been many calls for me to continue on in politics," he said.

"Certainly many of my colleagues in the Coalition and the LNP, and many within my electorate and further afield, have asked me to stay on.

"While I'm humbled by the support, the situation has not changed and I will not be contesting the next election."

Mr Christensen, when he announced his retirement, said he had only ever intended to "serve three terms" when he first ran for office in 2010.

Now in his fourth term, Mr Christensen said he wanted to spend more time with his family - referring to his Filipina wife April Asuncion and daughter Margaret.

Notably, Mr Christensen had also at the time thrown his support behind the "Morrison McCormack Liberal National Government".

Barnaby Joyce was on Tuesday sworn in as the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia.

A Cabinet reshuffle will be required as a result of the Nationals leadership spill, with expectations the changes will be announced on Friday or late on Thursday.

