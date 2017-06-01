'Matter of time' before new idea for old LNG site

NEXT: 'LNG Limited's LNG Plant site at Fisherman's Landing could be use d for other projects

DESPITE Liquefied Natural Gas Limited's LNG project being scrapped there is a silver lining.

The land where the project was going, at Fisherman's Landing, will be given back to Gladstone Ports Corporation.

Chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said over the years the site had received many enquiries for projects.

"It will be a matter of time before a new industry takes up the opportunity to develop in the area,” he said.

Mr O'Sullivan said the FLLNG project was going to be constructed on GPC owned land.

"GPC had held the land for the development,” he said.

"This cancellation now means that the land is vacant and available for other industrial prospects.”

Mr O'Sullivan said it was disappointing to see the project not progress.

"However we understand that in some cases projects do not come to fruition,” he said.

"Now that the land is vacant other projects and proposals could most certainly use the area to develop.”

LNGL said failure to secure a long-term economic gas supply was the reason the project had been closed.

Oil and gas consultancy group Wood Mackenzie analyst Saul Kavonic said they had discounted the possibility of Fisherman's Landing LNG proceeding for years now.

"The announcement of its cancellation has been a foregone conclusion for some time,” he said.

"The reality is there has been too much LNG export capacity in Queensland built already, and there is certainly no business case for building more LNG plants. The current east coast LNG projects are struggling to keep their existing capacity utilised.”

Mr Kavonic said LNG Ltd has a far more advanced and prospective development at Magnolia LNG in the US, which would be their priority.

"However that project is being held back by oversupplied market conditions, with limited appetite in the current market from buyers to sign up for new US LNG volumes,” he said.