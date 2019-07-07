Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Friday Training
Friday Training
Rugby League

Matt Gillett in doubt for Origin

by Chris Honnery
7th Jul 2019 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland's preparations for the State of Origin decider have copped a serious hit with news Matt Gillett is in serious doubt.

The Maroons veteran experienced groin soreness during Friday's field session and as a precaution was removed from the field.

He has undergone scans and is currently receiving treatment.

 

Matt Gillett has a groin injury. Adam Head
Matt Gillett has a groin injury. Adam Head

Queensland doctor Matt Hislop said medical staff would monitor his condition in the coming days.

"We will continue to provide treatment and assess his progress to give him every opportunity to play," Hislop said.

Gillett did not take part in Sunday's opposed training session with the Queensland Under 20s team as a precaution.

 

Matt Gillett. Picture: Adam Head
Matt Gillett. Picture: Adam Head

More Stories

Show More
matt gillett queensland maroons state of origin 2019 state of origin iii
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Soul crushing': Council's shock change to animal welfare

    premium_icon 'Soul crushing': Council's shock change to animal welfare

    Breaking GLADSTONE'S RSPCA volunteers are in shock after the announcement of the sudden closure of animal rescue group.

    Young woman charged for stealing from Gladstone business

    premium_icon Young woman charged for stealing from Gladstone business

    Crime Police thank public for "good work” in finding alleged offender

    Gladstone Region Art gallery NAIDOC community activities

    premium_icon Gladstone Region Art gallery NAIDOC community activities

    News The artwork reflects the year's NAIDOC theme, 'Voice, Treaty, Truth'

    GALLERY: Car enthusiasts unite for annual hot rod show

    premium_icon GALLERY: Car enthusiasts unite for annual hot rod show

    News Rain didn't dampen spirits at this year's Run in the Sun.