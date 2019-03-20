Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Referee Matt Cecchin is back in the NRL.
Referee Matt Cecchin is back in the NRL.
Rugby League

Cecchin set for NRL return after death threat horror

by Steve Zemek
20th Mar 2019 10:46 AM

Six months after leaving Australia as a result of death threats, referee Matt Cecchin will return to the NRL field this weekend.

The veteran whistleblower has been named to take charge of Saturday's clash between Manly and Sydney Roosters at Lottoland.

Cecchin last year announced he would quit the NRL after being targeted in the wake of his performance in England's World Cup semi-final win over Tonga.

He denied Andrew Fifita a try which would have sent the Tongans into the final against Australia, prompting some fans to bombard him on social media.

 

Matt Cecchin is set to referee the Roosters clash with the Sea Eagles.
Matt Cecchin is set to referee the Roosters clash with the Sea Eagles.

Cecchin's decision to not award the try was later endorsed as correct.

He had planned to head to the English Super League in 2019 however a visa hiccup scuppered those plans.

He returned to Australia and oversaw a NSW Cup game last weekend before being asked to step up to first-grade once again this weekend.

More Stories

Show More
death threats matt cecchin nrl referee abuse rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

    premium_icon 'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

    News The bridge experiences heavy traffic and is close to a school. Children often cross the busy road unsafely.

    Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

    premium_icon Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

    News There were some minor safety concerns after Friday's attack.

    Cricket star still opts to cast his line in Gladstone

    premium_icon Cricket star still opts to cast his line in Gladstone

    News Nathan Reardon considers the region a "hidden gem”.

    • 20th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Marine art turning heads at Gladstone airport

    Marine art turning heads at Gladstone airport

    News Famous barramundi sculpture on another journey of discovery.

    • 20th Mar 2019 10:00 AM