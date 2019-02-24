Menu
The Jubilee playing surface came udner fire during the recent W-League grand final.
Soccer

Matildas clash with Kiwis shifted on short notice

by AAP
24th Feb 2019 10:22 AM

THE Matildas will play New Zealand at Leichhardt Oval in their opening match of the inaugural Cup of Nations after FFA shifted the game away from Jubilee Oval due to concerns over the state of the surface.

The pre-World Cup four-nations tournament, which also features Argentina and Korea Republic, will be played as double-headers with Sydney's games on Thursday before matches in Brisbane and Melbourne early in March.

"We have been monitoring the quality of the pitch at Kogarah and unfortunately we are not satisfied that it will meet the standard expected for international football by Thursday," FFA CEO David Gallop said in a statement.

a-league australia v new zealand cup of nations football matildas soccer w-league
