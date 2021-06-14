Menu
Netherlands Women v Australia Women - International Friendly
Matildas in need of a win ahead of Olympics

by Marco Monteverde
14th Jun 2021 5:18 PM | Updated: 5:36 PM

The Matildas’ search for their first win under new coach Tony Gustavsson continues on Wednesday morning against Sweden in Kalmar.

Under Gustavsson, the Matildas have lost three from three and conceded 13 goals in concerning signs ahead of next month’s Tokyo Olympics.

Their latest defeat came last week against Denmark, who defeated Australia 3-2 in Horsens after leading 3-0 after 25 minutes.

“You’re always disappointed when you lose,” Gustavsson said.

“And that disappointment is also tough when you feel that there’s part of this performance that says we shouldn’t have lost this game.”

That was a “close to perfect 10 minutes” that Gustavsson wants extended and to include goals against the Swedes, who the Matildas will also face in Tokyo.

“To see the players in the first 10 minutes apply that game plan as a collective, the belief but also the execution of it ... except that we didn’t put away those chances ... was one of the things that definitely stands out for me in a positive.” the Sweden-born mentor said.

Matildas veteran Aivi Luik said the team was still learning the style of play wanted by Gustavsson.

“We haven’t been together much since Covid so we’ve still got to practice a lot more and I think these next few weeks of training is going to help that, and to also listen to Tony and what he’s got planned for us, and try to implement that on the field,” the 36-year-old Luik said.

Sweden v Matildas

Wednesday, 2,45am

Kalmar Arena, Kalmar

Live: Fox Sports and Kayo

Originally published as Matildas in need of a win ahead of Olympics

