Sweden v Australia - Women's International Friendly
Sport

Matildas end losing run with clean sheet

by Marco Monteverde
16th Jun 2021 5:54 AM | Updated: 6:15 AM

The Matildas have kept a confidence-boosting clean sheet but are still chasing their first win under new coach Tony Gustavsson following a 0-0 draw with Sweden in Kalmar.

Having conceded 13 goals in three losses since Gustavsson’s appointment, the Matildas needed a better performance against the Swedes – who they will again meet next month at the Tokyo Olympics – in Wednesday morning’s friendly.

And while it wasn’t the win they were craving, the Matildas’ defensive display would have pleased Gustavsson.

Goalkeeper Teagan Micah was given her Matildas debut and didn’t disappoint, making an outstanding save in the 20th minute to deny Sweden’s Julia Roddar.

Matildas skipper Sam Kerr, yet to score under Gustavsson’s reign, came closest to breaking the deadlock with a fierce strike that hit the crossbar in the 69th minute.

Kerr was later forced off the field after receiving treatment.

Originally published as Matildas end losing run with clean sheet

