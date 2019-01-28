Juric interested but ‘bewildered’ Matildas role available

Ante Juric says 'who wouldn't be interested in the Matildas job'

Ante Juric says 'who wouldn't be interested in the Matildas job'

Sydney FC W-League coach and ex-Socceroo Ante Juric doesn't believe the Matildas coaching job should be up for grabs.

But he says he's had informal talks with FFA about filling the role; surely the most coveted worldwide vacancy in the women's game.

FFA is currently on the lookout for a successor to Alen Stajcic after the board terminated his employment citing the development of an unsatisfactory team environment on his watch.

Juric, whose side played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory on Sunday, worked as Stajcic's assistant at the Sky Blues a decade ago. The pair are close and he echoed the thoughts of many in light of the 45-year-old's shock departure in a World Cup year.

"I'm bewildered why Staj isn't there. He should be there," he said.

Juric would be near the top of the queue if FFA was looking for a home-grown coach.

His side, packed with Matildas, finished second last year and will again make the finals should they avoid a heavy defeat to Melbourne City next weekend.

The former Sydney Olympic defender has national team experience as an assistant and at youth level, as well as within FFA's technical department. However, the search is a worldwide affair, with links to bosses with World Cup experience.

Current Sydney FC boss Ante Juric has held informal talks with the FFA.

"I don't think anyone wouldn't be (interested). It's a national job and it's a big job," Juric said.

"If something happened great ... they know where I am and I've chatted to certain people but nothing official."

FFA have assembled a four-person committee to recommend a new coach, with a goal of making an appointment within a fortnight.

Jeff Hopkins, likely to be this season's premiership-winning coach if his Melbourne Victory side can avoid defeat to Perth Glory next weekend, suggested he wasn't in the mix.

"Most coaches in Australia would look at the opportunity to coach the national team up the top of their list," he said.

Alen Stajcic was dumped just five months out from the World Cup.

"At the moment Melbourne Victory is my 100 per cent concern."

Juric said chatter about the merits of a male or female coach was immaterial and the primary importance should be an ability to quickly blend with the Australian squad with key lead-up matches looming.

"(It should be) the best person for the job. Someone that can handle personalities," he said before referencing Bert van Marwijk's underwhelming interim stint with the Socceroos.

"I know they're looking overseas (and that's fine) but as long as they understand Australians.

"We've gone through that with men's football and they've struggled when they've brought other people in so I think it should be an Australian."